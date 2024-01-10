Director Mani Ratnam is gearing up for his next cinematic venture with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan titled Thug Life. The film will be produced under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies. The makers have now dropped new updates from the film, announcing the onboarding of two talented actors in the film. The makers have taken to their social media handles to announce the onboarding of Joju George and Gautham Karthik in the Thug Life team. Along with Kamal Haasan, the makers have previously confirmed the casting of actors Jayaram Ravi, Dulquer Salman, and Trisha Krishnan. AR Rahman handles the music in the film. Thug Life is expected to hit the theatres during the 2024 Diwali. Thug Life: Dulquer Salmaan Joins Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's Highly Anticipated Movie (View Pic).

Joju George Joins Team Thug Life:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raaj Kamal Films International (@rkfioffl)

Gautham Karthik Joins Team Thug Life:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raaj Kamal Films International (@rkfioffl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)