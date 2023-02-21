GG Krishna Rao was a renowned film editor, who worked in more than 200 movies. He breathed his last today (February 21) morning in Bengaluru. Some of his notable works include Sankarabharanam, Muddhamandaram, Sirivennela, Swarabhishekam among others. He even worked with legendary filmmakers such as K Viswanath, Dasari Narayana Rao and more. Mayilsamy Dies of Heart Attack; Tamil Actor-Comedian Was Popular For His Roles in 12 B, Poovellam Unvasam Among Others.

Famous film editor GG Krishna Rao garu passed away today in the morning at Bengaluru. Krishna Rao garu has worked for more than 200 films. He worked with legendary directors like Dasari narayana Rao garu, K viswanath garu, Bapu garu, jandhyala garu and many more.

