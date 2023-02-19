Actor and comedian Mayilsamy is no more. He passed away in Chennai on February 19. He was 57 years old. The reason for his death is said to be heart attack. As soon as this news was out, the film fraternity mourned the sudden death of the versatile star. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Passes Away; Actor-Politician, Who is Also Jr NTR's Cousin, Had Suffered a Massive Cardiac Arrest During a TDP Rally.

RIP Mayilsamy:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)