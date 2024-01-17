Mahesh Babu recently discussed his smoking scenes in the latest film, Guntur Kaaram. While talking to the film's backers, Haarika and Hassine Creations, the actor shared that he faced migraines initially when using real beedis on set. To address the issue, he switched to 'ayurvedic beedis' made from clove leaves, emphasising that he neither smokes nor advocates smoking. Mahesh clarified, “I don't smoke and won't encourage smoking as well. It was an ayurvedic beedi that was made of clove leaves. Initially, they gave me a real beedi, and I got a migraine." Are Tamannaah Bhatia and Mahesh Babu Collaborating for a New Project? Aagadu Co-Stars Spotted on Same Set (See Pics).

Mahesh Babu Speaks On Smoking Scenes In Guntur Kaaram

I won't smoke and I don't encourage smoking at all. I used an ayurvedic beedi in #GunturKaaram, it is of mint flavour. There is no tobacco in it. - Superstar @urstrulyMahesh clarifies about his smoking scenes in the film 👌pic.twitter.com/GHgObHHv0O — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) January 16, 2024

