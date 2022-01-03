The upcoming Malayalam film Hridayam stars Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran in the lead. Slated to be released on January 21, the film is written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The makers are all set to drop the film’s fourth single titled “Kural Kekkutha”. The song crooned by Unni Menon will be out today (January 3) at 6pm.

Poster Of Hridayam Song Kural Kekkutha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranav Mohanlal (@pranavmohanlal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)