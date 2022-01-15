Makers of Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran-starrer Hridayam confirmed on Saturday (January 15), that the film will release on January 21, 2022 on theatres. There were several rumours going on regarding the release date due to COVID-19 situation. But the makers put rest to the rumours with a statement. Hridayam is directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan.

Check Out The Statement Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyadarshan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)