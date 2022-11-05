Pradeep Ranganathan’s film Love Today has opened to positive response from the audience. The rom-com received thumbs up from Vasanth Ravi, who will next be seen in the film Jailer. Vasanth tweeted, “#LoveToday After a long time laughed, enjoyed and yet kept me emotionally attached. Trust is everything in a relationship and that was depicted in a entertained format in the style of @pradeeponelife.” Love Today Review: Critics Give Thumbs Up for Pradeep Ranganathan’s Romantic Comedy Drama!

Vasanth Ravi On The Movie Love Today

