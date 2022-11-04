Pradeep Ranganathan, popularly known for directing Comali, not just helmed Love Today, but even made his acting debut with it. Co-starring Ivana and Raveena Ravi, the romantic comedy drama has opened to positive reviews from critics. Produced under the banner of AGS Entertainment, the Tamil film has been hailed for its quirky screenplay, performances and the music score by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Take a look at some of the reviews on Love Today. Sardar Movie Review: Karthi's Tamil Spy Thriller Leaves Twitterati Impressed!

'Rip-Roaring Fun'

#LoveToday rip-roaring fun keeps you hooked till end titles! Neat message - any relationship can only be built over “trust”. What works is crackling humour & emotion, smart writing & packaging by @pradeeponelife, @thisisysr music. Enjoyable! — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) November 4, 2022

'A Film For Youngsters'

#LoveToday Excellent first half filled with lots of fun scenes , followed by quite emotional second half. @pradeeponelife wins as both Director & Actor. His acting style & dialogue delivery receives good response from audience. 2nd half feels little lengthy. A film for Youngsters — Sathish Kumar M (@sathishmsk) November 4, 2022

'A Fun Movie'

#LoveToday [3.5/5] : A Fun movie that also has a message about trust.. How phone swap leads to hilarious and some serious situations..@pradeeponelife has acted well in his debut.. @i__ivana_ makes a good comeback.. Dir @pradeeponelife has given a BB for @Ags_production 👍 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 4, 2022

Impressive Writing

Every scene , shot . They have worked so much , Commercial writing at its best ! ##Lovetoday — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) November 4, 2022

A Perfect Entertainer

#LoveToday: An energetic, entertaining comedy drama with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments. The writing is smart, with every set-up leading to a great pay-off. Many terrific sequences that generate MAD fun. Liked it a lot. And yes, Yuvan's best BGM in years. — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) November 4, 2022

Kudos To Pradeep Ranganathan

#LoveToday - first half is largely fun although the length is on a higher side. @pradeeponelife has scored well both as a director and actor. @thisisysr ‘s quirky music (background score and songs) is a big plus. Superb supporting actors @realradikaa , Sathyaraj, @iYogiBabu 👌 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) November 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)