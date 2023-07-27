The song “Kaavaalaa” from Jailer has turned out to be a huge hit amongst fans. The makers have now released the Hindi version too and that has been titled as “Tu Aa Dilbara”. At the song launch event in Mumbai, Tamannaah Bhatia danced to the hook step of this track from Rajinikanth starrer and showed off her hot moves. Jailer Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Shows Fans Hookstep of ‘Kaavaalaa’ Song on Insta and Her Dance Moves Are Too Handle (Watch Video).

Tamannaah Grooving To “Tu Aa Dilbara” Song

Tammanah performs for the Hindi version of Kaavalaa song at the launch event in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/FGfxGf4kPz — Venkatramanan (@VenkatRamanan_) July 27, 2023

Watch The Hindi Version Of “Kaavaalaa” Song Below:

