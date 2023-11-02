Mammootty and Jyothika's upcoming Malayalam movie Kaathal - The Core will have its release date unveiled on November 3.The film marks Jyothika's first collaboration with Mammootty, and tells the story of a couple played by actor Mammootty and Jyothika in the central roles. It promises to be a complete family drama that will surprise the audience with emotional and heartfelt moments. The film is written and directed by filmmaker Jeo Baby. Kaathal - The Core: Mammootty Unveils Second Look Poster Also Featuring Jyothika (View Pics).

Check Out The New Poster Of Kaathal - The Core:

