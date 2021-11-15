The makers of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal had earlier shared the look of Vijay Sethupathi from the film. Now Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s look from Vignesh Shivan’s directorial has been shared online. The actress would be seen playing the character Khatija in this upcoming Tamil film. This film is produced under the banners of produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to Nayanthara’s look from the film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)