Kamal Haasan, who was diagnosed with coronavirus on November 22 is recovering well, as per hospital statement. Ulaganayagan took to his Twitter handle and informed about getting affected to the deadly virus after he returned from the USA. He has been admitted to Chennai's Sri Ramchandra Medical Centre for isolation and his treatment. Now, on November 26 the hospital has released a statement where it's mentioned The Makkal Needhi Maiam president is recovering well and is in a stable condition now. Kamal Haasan Health Update: Ulaganayagan’s Condition Continues To Be Stable – Read Statement.

Check Out The Statement Below:

#KamalHaasan continues to be stable. He is recovering well 👍 pic.twitter.com/13SiPqI6PT — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) November 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)