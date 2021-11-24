Kamal Haasan aka Ulaganayagan had shared on November 22 that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor said in a tweet, “I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be on guard realising that the COVID-19 spread has not faded.” He was admitted to Chennai’s Sri Ramchandra Medical Centre. The hospital has released a statement on the actor’s health condition. It has been mentioned that Kamal Haasan’s health continues to be stable.

Statement From Hospital On Kamal Haasan’s Health Condition

#KamalHaasan Official Health Update!! He's undergoing treatment for #Covid_19 & continues to be stable pic.twitter.com/jmBPgUB4fW — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) November 24, 2021

