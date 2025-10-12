Remember Game of Thrones Season 8’s infamous Starbucks cup moment — where a modern coffee cup was accidentally left on a medieval banquet table? It seems Rishab Shetty’s latest Kannada blockbuster, Kantara Chapter 1, has just had its own version of that slip-up. The makers recently released the full video of the film’s hit track "Brahmakalasha", composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, and an eagle-eyed fan noticed something that definitely didn’t belong in the scene - a plastic water container. Given that Kantara Chapter 1 is set during the Kadamba dynasty era (345–540 CE), the appearance of the container sticks out like a sore thumb amidst the meticulously crafted period detailing. It looks like we failed to notice this gaffe while being mesmerised by Rukmini Vasanth's ethereal beauty in the song. Game of Thrones 8 Episode 4: Daenerys Targaryen Gets Starbucks in Winterfell; Internet Is in Splits Over GoT Goof Up.

Fan Spotting the Gaffe in 'Kantara Chapter 1' Song

I was just watching the #Brahmakalasha video song from #KantaraChapter1 and spotted this error. Let me know if you could spot it before i point it out in the video. Watch till the end. P.S. Love the song though. It kinda grew on me. pic.twitter.com/AC0xrM3IAB — Maddy P (@NameIsMaddyP) October 11, 2025

Full 'Brahmakalasha' Song (The Moment Happens at 3.05 Minute-Mark)

