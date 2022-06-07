Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam trailer which was unveiled by the makers yesterday (June 6) created a storm online. Fans were stunned after watching a glimpse from Venu Udugula directorial. Now, Bollywood filmmaker, Karan Johar also seemed impressed and lauded VP's trailer. He also revealed that he's a fan of Sai Pallavi. Virata Parvam Trailer: Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi's Intense Love Saga Is High on Violence and Emotions (Watch Video).

Karan Johar:

This looks fantastic Rana!!!! Can’t wait to see it! Intense Raw and Rivetting!!! You are superb! And I am a huge @Sai_Pallavi92 fan! ❤️ https://t.co/FpvsbHQhQ2 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 6, 2022

