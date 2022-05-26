L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, which was Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut. Fans have been eagerly looking forward to an update on this film and when writer Murali Gopy shared a still of the screenplay on social media, Mohanlal fans couldn’t keep calm. He shared a cover picture of the screenplay and captioned it as ‘#L2: r-E-ady For #L-aunch!’ L2 Empuraan! The Much Awaited Sequel of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Lucifer Gets a Title – Watch Video.
