It was a while back when the producer of Maanaadu, Suresh Kamatchi had apologised to fans and said that Silambarasan TR and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s film will not release on the decided date i.e November 25. The reason for the delay was said to be financial issues. However, now, as per the latest update, looks like the problem has been resolved and Maanaadu might release at the theatres tomorrow itself. Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu also dropped hints that all is well via his tweet. Maanaadu Postponed: Silambarasan TR and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Film To Not Release on November 25 Due to ‘Unavoidable’ Reasons.

Check It Out:

Jus In: #Maanaadu should release tomorrow.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 24, 2021

Venkat Prabhu:

