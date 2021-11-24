The release date of Maanaadu starring Silambarasan TR and Kalyani Priyadarshan in major roles has now been postponed. The actioner which was supposed to hit the theatres on November 25 has been pushed to a later date. As per the latest update, the makers have decided to do so "due to unavoidable reasons" and will announce the release date soon. The producer of the film has also apologised to fans for the same.

Maanaadu Postponed:

Just in! #Maanaadu release postponed! Producer @sureshkamatchi says “#Maanaadu release has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. I will announce the release date later and apologize for the inconvenience”. pic.twitter.com/anKrNyH19Y — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) November 24, 2021

