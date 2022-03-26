The makers of Macherla Niyojakavargam have released a poster of the film’s lead actor Nithiin and introduced him as Siddharth Reddy. He is seen in an all-black outfit and looks rugged, fierce in this poster. His mass avatar in MS Rajashekhar Reddy’s directorial has left all his fans impressed already.

Nithiin in Macherla Niyojakavargam

