Babil Khan, son of the late Irrfan Khan, is poised to make his mark in Bollywood, with the latest reports suggesting he will star in the Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film Baby. Babil is set to take on the role originally played by Anand Deverakonda. According to sources, the search for the female lead is currently underway. In the Telugu version, Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s portrayal of the complex heroine was widely praised. For the Hindi adaptation, South Indian star Krithi Shetty is said to be in talks for the role, generating excitement among fans for her potential Bollywood debut. So, are Babil and Krithi confirmed for the Baby Hindi remake? Babil Khan Apologises for Photobombing, Actor Steals Hearts With Sweet Gesture at Mumbai Event (Watch Video).

Babil Khan and Krithi Shetty Together in a Bollywood Movie?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Movified (@movifiedbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)