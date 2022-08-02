Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata Shirodkar and their kids are currently holidaying in Switzerland. Now, today, the superstar's betterhalf blessed the internet with a stylish new pic of the actor that sees him in beard and moustache. She captioned the image, "clicked by (camera emoji) our in-house paparazzi! gautamghattamaneni." Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar Meet Bill Gates in New York (View Pic).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)