Ed Sheeran's 2025 India Tour concert in Hyderabad saw an exciting turnout on Sunday (February 2), with Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and their daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, making a stylish appearance. The duo was joined by Sukumar’s daughter, Sukriti, and Vamshi Paidipally’s daughter, Aadya, as they enjoyed the concert at Ramoji Film City. Namrata shared a few glimpses from the event on her Instagram, including a fun selfie with Sitara, Sukriti, and Aadya. Dressed in matching white T-shirts featuring Ed Sheeran’s name on the back. They also made their old-school poster to mark the occasion, adding a personal touch to the concert experience. In another video, the group was seen dancing and grooving along to the Shape of You singer's tunes, fully immersed in the music. It was a delightful day for these star kids, enjoying the magic of live music with their families and friends! Ed Sheeran India Concert 2025: Crowd Cheers As Sheeran Rocks Pune With ‘The Mathematics’ Tour.

Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Ghattamaneni at Ed Sheeran's Hyderabad Concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)