In a touching display of paternal affection, Mahesh Babu recently posted a heartwarming snapshot showering his daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, with a warm 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi.' The image captured a tender moment as Babu, clad in a white shirt, embraced Sitara, dressed in a charming green checkered shirt. The endearing snapshot resonated deeply, portraying the bond between the father-daughter duo, drawing admiration from fans for the candid and affectionate display shared by the Ghattamaneni family. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar Dish Out Family Goals As They Vacay With Kids in Scotland (View Pics).

See Mahesh Babu and Sitara Ghattamaneni:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)