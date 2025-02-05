Three family members were injured after allegedly being assaulted by police outside a bar in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta, reportedly due to mistaken identity. A police patrol responded to a disturbance at the bar, but the officers allegedly attacked people indiscriminately, including a wedding group from Kottayam. A woman, Sithara, was among the injured after falling while trying to escape. Political leaders, including CPI(M) leader Raju Abraham and Congress MP Anto Antony, condemned the attack and demanded strict action. Departmental action has been initiated against SI S Jinu, who has been transferred, while further actions await the DIG’s decision. A case has also been filed against the officers involved, as investigations into the police misconduct continue. Kerala Shocker: Woman Jumps From First Floor To Escape Sexual Assault, Hotelier Held, Probe Launched.

Police Assault on Family in Kerala

