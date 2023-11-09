Malayalam soap opera star Haritha G Nair, renowned for her roles in Shyamambaram and Kasthooriman, exchanged vows with childhood friend and Malayalam film editor Vinayak VS in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family, marking the culmination of a love story that began with their engagement last June. Check out the photos she shared on her social media. Malayalam Actress Miya George and Ashwin Philip to Get Married in September?

Haritha G Nair's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha🦄 (@haritha_g.nair)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)