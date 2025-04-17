Two days after Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious raised allegations of drug use and misbehaviour by a male co-star on a film set, she has filed a formal complaint against Shine Tom Chacko with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce. In her earlier statement, without naming anyone, the actress had accused him of causing inconvenience on set under the influence of drugs. She also claimed that the actor offered to fix her dress in front of everyone, making her uncomfortable. Now, Vincy has named the actor and filed a formal complaint against him. The incident is said to have happened during the shoot of the film Soothravakyam. ‘Action Will Be Taken’: AMMA Extends Support to Vincy Aloshious, Urges Malayalam Actress To Name Actor Who Misbehaved With Her Under the Influence of Drugs.

Vincy Aloshious Accuses Shine Tom Chacko of Misconduct in Complaint

