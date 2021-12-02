Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the admiral of the fleet of the Samoothiri, and this role has been portrayed by Mohanlal. Ace filmmaker Priyadarshan directed the Malayalam based on the legend and his epic warfare against the Portuguese. The film features a stellar star cast that includes Keerthy Suresh, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja, among others. The film released in theatres today (December 2) and many have managed to watch first day first show of the film. And from the direction to the performance of the star cast to the visuals and music, everything has been lauded by Twitterati. The film has opened to positive response from netizens and you got to check them out right away.

EPIC

Lmao... No idea who's degrading #Marakkar like hell. Expecting some mass masala elements and item numbers from a period film is stupidity. A well made Indian Movie, especially from an industry like Mollywood. 😍 Review: 4/5👌#Epic @Mohanlal @priyadarshandir#MarakkarReview — KAFAWA (@wekafawa) December 1, 2021

YAY

If Bahubali for Telugu and and Yenthiran for Tamil , It's #Marakkar for malayalies.. Exceptional art , visuals sequences , realistic war scenes , Incredible performances it's a fully packed drama with an epic cinematic experience. #Mohanlal #MarakkarReviewhttps://t.co/0Y1XgBBmtG — Mollywood Now (@Mollywoodnow) December 2, 2021

The Highlights

Well-Made

Watched #Marakkar FDFS🔥, Well crafted class epic movie🙌🏻 Beautifully executed by Priyadarshan✨ Vfx,cgi included in war scene looks promising Don't expect like a mass category, it's a classic also emotional touch movie Overall⚡️👍#MarakkarFDFS#MarakkarReview @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/ATNbIZkGXU — Arvind_Official (@Arvind_offcl) December 2, 2021

All Praises

