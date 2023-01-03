Vijay Sethupathi, Sundeep Kishan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s film Michael is all set to hit the big screens next month. Directed by Ranjit Jeykodi, the pan-India film will arrive in theatres on February 3. Michael Teaser: Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Promises to Be an Action-Packed Entertainer (Watch Video).

Michael Release Date Announced

