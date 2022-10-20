Makers of Michael dropped its official teaser and Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi's action avatar is what fans loved the most. Sundeep Kishan was seen beating baddies in this action-packed teaser. Michael will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The film is produced by Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Karan C Productions LLP. Narayan Das K Narang is the presenter. Michael First Look: Sundeep Kishan’s Chiselled Avatar From The Film Co-Starring Vijay Sethupathi Released On His Birthday (View Poster).

Michael Teaser

