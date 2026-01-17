Elon Musk, when targeted by Ryanair, responded to the airline handle on X, saying, “Should I buy Ryanair and put someone whose actual name is Ryan in charge?” This was a response to X suffering an outage recently, with Ryanair mocking it by saying, “Perhaps you need Wi-Fi, @elonmusk?” to the New York Post on X. Elon Musk trolled Ryanair by saying he would buy it and replace the CEO with someone named Ryan. The X outage affected many US users, causing issues with posting, loading feeds and accessing content, as reported by outlets like the New York Post and tracked on Downdetector, with spikes in complaints. Elon Musk Sharply Criticises Apple-Google AI Deal, Calls It ‘Unreasonable Concentration of Power’ of Tech Giants.

Elon Musk Trolls Ryanair After Its X Outage Remarks

Should I buy Ryan Air and put someone whose actual name is Ryan in charge? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2026

