It’s hard not to be captivated by Prakash Varma from the moment he first appears in Tharun Moorthy’s Thudarum, grinning as he walks towards Mohanlal’s character. Right from that scene, you sense this actor is about to steal the show - and that’s exactly what he does. Despite not featuring in the film’s trailers, Varma’s menacing performance, powered by a disarming grin used to chilling effect, makes him one of the most memorable villains Malayalam cinema has seen in recent times. ‘Thudarum’ Movie Review: Mohanlal Gets Fantastic Showcase of His Brilliance in Tharun Moorthy’s Gripping Fan-Tribute Thriller.

Even before his complete transformation into a remorseless antagonist, many viewers will find themselves pulling out their phones to search: Who is this actor? Where have we seen him before? His face might spark recognition, but it’s a surprise to discover that Thudarum marks Prakash Varma’s debut as an actor.

What’s even more astonishing? He’s the man behind the strange, white, alien-like creatures that took over our TV screens in Vodafone adverts a few years ago - the Zoozoos. And yes, you can thank him for making pugs so popular in India too. Let’s take a closer look at Prakash Varma, the acclaimed adman now making waves as an actor.

Who Is Prakash Varma?

Prakash Varma, born in Alleppey, Kerala, is no stranger to the art of filmmaking. He’s a highly respected name in the world of advertising, both in India and internationally. If you grew up in the '90s or earlier, you probably remember the iconic Vodafone Zoozoo ads - or even further back, the Hutch pug campaigns. You have Varma to thank for those unforgettable pieces of television advertising.

He has also directed commercials for major brands like Cadbury India, Kerala Tourism, South Indian Bank, Titan, Nestle, and the Incredible India campaign, among many others. His creative prowess gained such acclaim that in 2009, Hollywood director Michael Bay (Armageddon, Bad Boys, Transformers) signed him on to direct commercials for his production house, The Institute.

Varma is also the Director and Co-founder of Nirvana Films. His biography on their website reads:

“Varma, as everyone knows him, is completely consumed by craft. He is a keen observer of people and their quirks. Varma is excited by a good challenge and becomes childlike when something excites him. He loves to hear a script narrated to him as opposed to reading it himself. He is keenly observing gestures of the hand, dilation of the eyes, and listening to inflections in the voice as he soaks it all in and begins to imagine scenarios.”

He is currently serving as a jury member for the upcoming Good Ad Matters awards, alongside eminent cinematographer Santosh Sivan.

Thudarum, however, isn’t Varma’s first connection to Malayalam cinema. In 2013, he co-produced the comedy Ezhu Sundara Rathrikal, directed by Lal Jose and starring Dileep, Rima Kallingal, and Murali Gopy, under the banner of Small Town Cinema. He also directed a promotional ad for the film. His company, Nirvana Films, has been involved in other Malayalam productions, including Vikramadithyan (2014) and Kammara Sambhavam (2018).

PS: He had also directed the Greenply ad that became an inspiration for Lijo Jose Pelissery's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakka, starring Mammootty. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam: Watch the Old TV Ad That Inspired Lijo Jose Pelissery To Make the Mammootty Starrer!

Watch the Ad:

His wife, Sneha Iype, is also into the same advertising doman and is the co-founder of Nirvana Films.

Prakash Varma With His Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneha Iype (@sniype)

What’s Prakash Varma Doing in 'Thudarum'?

In Thudarum, Prakash Varma plays CI George Mathan, also known as “George Sir”, the Circle Inspector at the Ranni police station. It’s where protagonist Shanmugham’s (Mohanlal) beloved Ambassador car is impounded by SI Benny (Binu Pappu), George’s subordinate.

Prakash Varma Poster From 'Thudarum'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M Renjith (@rejaputhravisualmedia)

Initially, George Sir appears to be a likeable, easy-going officer - always with a Cheshire cat grin and seemingly more approachable and open-minded than the arrogant Benny. However, as the story unfolds, that cheerful façade begins to crack. Both Shanmugham and the audience are soon exposed to a much more dangerous and malevolent side of this seemingly amiable man.

To see how it all plays out, you’ll have to watch the film yourself. Thudarum, which released in theatres on April 25, 2025, also stars Shobana, Maniyanpilla Raju, Thomas Mathew, and Arsha Chandni Baiju, among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2025 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).