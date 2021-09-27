Mohanlal had recently announced that he is set to reunite with filmmaker Shaji Kailas for his next film, 12 years after they last worked together. The cast and crew have finally started the shoot for the film. The production banner, Aashirvad Cinemas shared pictures from the sets of the film.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)