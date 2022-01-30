Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan is celebrating his 65th birthday today. Wishes are pouring in from all corners of the world for the filmmaker. Taking it to his social media handle, Mohanlal posted a candid picture of him with Priyadarshan and wished his BFF in the sweetest manner.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

