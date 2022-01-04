On New Year’s Day, Gautam Kitchlu shared on social media that he and his wife Kajal Aggarwal would be welcoming their first child together in this year. Ever since he confirmed about the actress’ pregnancy, congratulatory messages are being poured in for the couple. The soon-to-be parents, Kajal and Gautam, were spotted last evening at the Mumbai Airport. The couple was in Goa for New Year celebrations and were back to the bay yesterday. The two were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi.

The Mom-To-Be Is All Smiles

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Twinning In Black

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Masks Up

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)