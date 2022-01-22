On the occasion of Naga Shaurya's birthday today (January 22), his upcoming romantic comedy which was tentatively being called NS22 has finally got a title. The makers shared a new poster and unveiled the title of the film as Krishna Vrinda Vihari. In the pic, the actor could be seen in a traditional look.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)