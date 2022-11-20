Naga Shaurya and Anusha Shetty tied the knot today (November 20) in Bengaluru. A video from the couple’s wedding ceremony has surfaced online that shows the two performing wedding rituals. The bride and bridegroom look stunning together in traditional wedding outfits. Pics from Naga Shaurya and Anusha Shetty’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Go Viral!

Naga Shaurya Weds Anusha Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

