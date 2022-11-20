Naga Shaurya and Anusha Shetty got hitched today in Bengaluru and the former has posted the first picture on Instagram from their wedding day. The Tollywood hunk and his bride are all smiles as the former ties the mangalsutra. While sharing the picture, he introduced his wife saying, “Introducing My Lifetime Responsibility”. Naga Shaurya and Anusha Shetty Tie the Knot in Bengaluru! Video From Couple’s Wedding Ceremony Goes Viral.

Newly Married Couple

