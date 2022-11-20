Naga Shaurya and Anusha Shetty are tying the knot today (November 20) in Bengaluru. The couple’s pictures and videos from their pre-wedding festivities have gone viral on social media. These pictures are from their engagement ceremony, mehndi and cocktail party that took place yesterday. Take a look at all the pictures and videos from the events below: Naga Shaurya and Anusha to Tie the Knot on November 20 in Bengaluru.

Happily Engaged

#LetsGoShaan

Soon-To-Be Bride & Groom

Adorable Together

