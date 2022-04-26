It has been a long time since fans are waiting to know when Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will tie the knot. Speculations are rife that the couple would get married before the announcement of AK62. It is reported that Nayanthara and Vignesh are planning to tie the knot in June this year. However, a formal announcement on the same is awaited. AK62: Vignesh Shivan To Helm Ajith Kumar’s Next, Nayanthara To Play The Female Lead – Reports.

Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Marriage

#Nayanthara and @VigneshShivN will get married before the commencement of #Ajith62, probably this June. — Cinemapatti (@cinemapatti) April 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)