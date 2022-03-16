Reports around AK62 have taken internet by storm. Although the official announcement is awaited, rumours are rife that Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara would be seen as the lead pair in AK62. The film is said to be helmed by Vignesh Shivan and it would be produced under the banner of Lyca Productions. Anirudh Ravichander would be reportedly composing the film’s music. Shooting of this untitled project is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.

Buzz On AK62

The Team

#AK62 Team so far: Ajith, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Anirudh, Lyca Productions. The team is planning to rope in a top #Bollywood star as well to play the film's antagonist. A Diwali 2023 release! Double #Thala Deepwali 💥#AjithKumar #Nayanthara #Anirudh #VigneshShivan #Lyca — Sarvajit Krishna Mohan (@SarvajitKM) March 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)