Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are couple goals and their pics from Spain are proof. In the latest set of photos shared by the man on his Instagram, we get to see the actress and him posing against a breathtaking backdrop. However, the highlight of the click is the forehead kiss by Vignesh to his wifey Nayanthara. Lovely and adorbs! Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Cuddle Up In The Latest Insta Post (View Pic).

Vignesh Shivan Kisses Nayanthara:

