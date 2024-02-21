The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was a star-studded affair. It was one of the biggest nights honouring the best performances, and Nayanthara won the Most Versatile Actress of the Year award at DPIFF Awards. The actress’ husband, director-producer Vignesh Shivan, shared a heartfelt post cheering his ‘Thangamey’ on Instagram. He wrote, ‘So Proud Of You’ on his Insta Story post dedicated to his wife. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024: Nayanthara Secures Best Actress Award for Jawan.

Vignesh Shivan Congratulates Nayanthara

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@wikkiofficial)

