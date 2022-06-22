NC22 is the tentative title of Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming bilingual film that is helmed by Venkat Prabhu. The makers have announced that a major update from this Tamil – Telugu film will be shared tomorrow (June 23) at 09:01am. NC22: Naga Chaitanya To Star in Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu’s Bilingual Film.

NC22 Update

All Set for the BIG Announcement🤘💥 We're taking the Excitement to the Next Level🔥 Tomorrow at 09:01 AM⌛ #NC22 Keep Guessing & Stay Glued with the Space@chay_akkineni @vp_offl @srinivasaaoffl @SS_Screens pic.twitter.com/s5nXQRL563 — Srinivasaa Silver Screen (@SS_Screens) June 22, 2022

