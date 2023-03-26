The much-awaited movie, Neelavelicham, is all set to be released in theatres next month. Starring Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, this Malayalam film will arrive in theatres on April 20. The romantic-horror drama is helmed by Aashiq Abu and produced under his banner OPM Cinemas. Neelavelicham: Tovino Thomas Is Shrouded by Darkness in First Look Poster of His Next!

Neelavelicham Movie Release Date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by നീലവെളിച്ചം (@neelavelichammovie)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)