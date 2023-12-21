Neru is the Malayalam courtroom drama that released in theatres today. It has been one of the most-anticipated movies of the actor and director duo, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph. Those who have managed to watch this film on the big screen, have praised it as an excellent one. From the gripping narrative to the performances, movie buffs are going gaga over Neru movie. Anaswara Rajan’s portrayal of Sara, a blind sculptor, has garnered particular acclaim from the audience. Many are declaring ‘Mohanlal is Back’ after witnessing his compelling performance as an advocate in the film. Check out some of the reviews on the movie Neru below: Neru Trailer: Mohanlal Gears Up To Fight for Justice as a Special Public Prosecutor in Jeethu Joseph’s Film Co-Starring Priyamani, Anaswara Rajan and Sidhique (Watch Video).

'Emotional & Intense Film'

#Neru Review - #JeethuJoseph Does It Again! Highly Emotional & Intense Film With Magnificent Performance From #Mohanlal & A Career Best Performance From #AnaswaraRajan 👌🔥#JeethuJoseph Knows How To Perfectly Mold #Mohanlal & Bring The Best Out Of Him👏Hats Off 👏 — ALBIN EAPEN (@eapen_albin) December 21, 2023

A Perfect Christmas Release

Common man walking out of the court.. Just like the Drishyam tail ends... The tail ending is bloody satisfaction ❤️... So xmas season is on... Another one from L-Jeethu combination#Neru #NeruReview — ABHILASH S NAIR (@itsmeStAbhi) December 21, 2023

The Performances

#Neru : The film gave an amazing performance of the original hero who returned after a break #oneonelymohanlal #Mohanlal Great story and characters lead to a real court. #Anaswararajan performance in this film is outstanding.#NeruReview pic.twitter.com/tUCGeP0blE — Pratheesh Sekhar (@propratheesh) December 21, 2023

'Excellent'

One Word Review #Neru - Excellent ♥️ A well made emotional court drama from #JeethuJoseph. #Mohanlal is back with his original swag of acting🙏🏻♥️ #AnaswaraRajan Perf 👌🏻👏🏻.. Overall A highly Recommended Movie... X'Mas Winner💯#NeruMovie #Lalettan pic.twitter.com/CUTrTHNh7G — Ananthan T J (@ananthantj) December 21, 2023

'Masterpiece'

🎬 #Neru Review 🌟 A great emotional court room drama... The legendary #Mohanlal is back with a bang in #Neru! A cinematic masterpiece that you simply can't miss. 🎥 ✨ #Aneshwara delivers a stellar performance, arguably her best to date! 👏 #GreatActing by #Mohanlal and… pic.twitter.com/L6N67XX2QP — India Inspire Feed (@india__feed) December 21, 2023

Kudos To Mohanlal & Anaswara

