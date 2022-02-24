Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are all set to welcome their first child together. The actress’ sister, Nisha Aggarwal, who’d be becoming an aunt too, is excited to welcome the little baby. Sharing a picturing with the soon-to-be mom, Nisha said in her post, “I can’t wait to meet you little love”.

The Aggarwal Sisters

