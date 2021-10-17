Chiranjeevi Sarja’s sudden demise had left everyone shocked and saddened. The Kannada actor had breathed his last on June 6, 2020. He is one of those actors who will be loved and his works shall be cherished until eternity. Today (October 17) is his birth anniversary and many are remembering the late actor by paying him tribute across social media platforms. Meghana Raj has also shared pictures on Instagram from a special photoshoot that she did in memory of her dear husband. She has also shared a throwback picture in which the couple is seen all smiles.

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Birth Anniversary

Meghana Raj

‘Can Stare For All Eternity’ Mentions Meghana In Her Post

Throwback Pic

