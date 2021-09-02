Megastar Pawan Kalyan turns a year older today (September 2). Fondly called PSPK and Power Star, the actor has been receiving a lot of love from fans on the special day. However, not just fans, even his close ones from the South industry have poured love on his born day. Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet Singh, and many more have wished him via social media. Have a look. Pawan Kalyan Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About The Power Star That Need Your Attention!

Chiranjeevi

Allu Arjun

Many many happy returns of the day to my @PawanKalyan garu . May this day and the coming year bring you more n more peace and happiness. pic.twitter.com/pPlWr3u34S — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 2, 2021

Sai Dharam Tej

Wishing my guru, my strength and my @PawanKalyan mama a very Happy Birthday.Wishing the selfless soul Happiness laughter and love always.#HBDJanasenaniPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/woCO6hHXNo — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) September 2, 2021

Allu Sirish

Happy birthday to the Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu. Wishing you a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayPSPK — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) September 2, 2021

Rakul Preet Singh

Happppy bday @PawanKalyan Garu!! Wishing you a happpy , healthy , blockbuster year !! More power to you in everything you do 😁😁 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 2, 2021

Ravi Teja

Happy birthday to a dear friend and a great human being @PawanKalyan🤗 Wishing you the best of health, happiness and success always. — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) September 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)