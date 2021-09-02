Megastar Pawan Kalyan turns a year older today (September 2). Fondly called PSPK and Power Star, the actor has been receiving a lot of love from fans on the special day. However, not just fans, even his close ones from the South industry have poured love on his born day. Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet Singh, and many more have wished him via social media. Have a look. Pawan Kalyan Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About The Power Star That Need Your Attention!

Chiranjeevi

Allu Arjun

Sai Dharam Tej

Allu Sirish

Rakul Preet Singh

Ravi Teja

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)