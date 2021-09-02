It's celebration time for all Pawan Kalyan fans, as the superstar celebrates his birthday today (September 2). Fondly called PSPK or Power Star, the actor has an immense fan following. He is the brother of popular South star Chiranjeevi and the uncle of Ram Charan. Not just an actor, he is also a filmmaker, screenwriter, philanthropist, social reformer, and politician. He has been part of the industry since 1996, as he had made his acting debut with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. Pawan Kalyan Did Not Want to Become an Actor! Did You Now What He Wanted to Do Instead?

Over the years, the power star has given many hits like Gokulamlo Seetha, Suswagatam, Thammudu, Tholi Prema, Badri, Jalsa, Gabbar Singh, and more. His film Attarintiki Daredi was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. Having said that, as the megastar turns 50 today, we take a look at some of the interesting facts about the actor which only a few are aware of. So, without further ado, let's get started. PSPK Rana Movie: Nithya Menen Roped In for Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s Untitled Film!

A Trained Martial Artist

Pawan Kalyan's real name is Konidela Kalyan Babu. The actor is a trained martial artist and holds a black belt in Karate. That is why he has worked as a stunt coordinator for his films such as Kushi, Teen Maar, and Badri. Talented and how!

PSPK Wanted to Become a Director

Reportedly, the superstar wanted to become a director and not an actor. It was Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha Konidala who convinced him to pursue acting. After becoming successful down South, the actor made his debut as a director with sports drama Johnny in 2003. Bheemla Nayak First Glimpse: Pawan Kalyan’s Rowdy Entry On Thaman S’ Upbeat Music Is All We Need To Get Excited for the Film (Watch Video).

Criticism

After ruling the South cinema, the superstar entered politics in 2014. He became quite famous in politics and opened Jana Sena Party. However, he faced criticism from a few for being a 'part-time' politician. To which, the actor had also said that he would quit politics to only focus on building his party.

Marriage

The superstar has married thrice until now. First, it was in 1997 with Nandini, he then got hitched to Renu Desai in 2007, where the two got separated in 2012. Later in 2013, he married Anna Lezhneva. He has a daughter and son with Renu Desai.

Achievements

Pawan Kalyan was the first-ever South celeb to endorse Pepsi. That's not it, as the year he entered politics, PSPK became the most searched Indian celebrity-politician in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He was invited to deliver a speech at the 14th edition of the Indian Conference 2017 at Harvard University.

That's it, guys! These are some of the interesting facts about the actor. Workwise, the superstar has many films in his kitty which include Bheemla Nayak, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and Harish Shankar's untitled PSPK28. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2021 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).