Prabhudeva is all set to play the role of a cop for the first time in the upcoming film Pon Manickavel. Fans are not just waiting to watch the actor in the avatar of a police officer, but also his romantic equation with co-star Nivetha Pethuraj. The beauty is paired opposite Prabhudeva in the film and you’d get to catch a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry in the beautiful melody “Uthira Uthira”. Sreekanth Hariharan, Shreya Ghoshal and Maria Roe Vincent have crooned the track, whereas D Imman has composed the song.

Watch Pon Manickavel Song Uthira Uthira Below:

